Cowboys fall to the Rams in Thursday’s ‘Border War’

(November 6, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys came into Thursday night’s 112th Edition of the “Border War” looking for their fifth consecutive victory in the series. But a pair of first-quarter turnovers that were converted into 14 points by Colorado State was a deficit that UW could never overcome on the way to a 34-24 loss to the Rams in Fort Collins. The loss drops Wyoming’s record to 1-2, with Colorado State improving to 1-1 on the season.

Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl acknowledged that the early turnovers and penalties had a big impact on the game while also giving credit to the way CSU played. “Colorado State came out with a hard edge, and they executed well,” said Bohl. “I think we did some things that were uncharacteristic of us. Typically, we’ve been ahead on the turnover margin, and that didn’t occur tonight. And I thought we had way more penalties than we normally do.

The Pokes’ first turnover came on their first possession when on a third and 12 from the 18. Cowboy quarterback Levi Williams pass was intercepted by CSU cornerback Marshaun Cameron for a 30-yard pick-six to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

On Wyoming’s second possession, Williams was sacked and fumbled on a third-down play. On the very next play, Ram quarterback Patrick O’Brien found tight end Trey McBride on a 29-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.

“When you play a rivalry game, you need to be on point, and we weren’t,” said Bohl. “We are going to have to take a hard look at our preparation. We have to take ownership of our performance and have some hard conversations about where we’re at and how we respond.”

Trailing 17-0, Wyoming got on the scoreboard for the first time with 8:57 to play in the second quarter on a 13-yard run by Trey Smith. CSU would increase their lead to 24-7 on an O’Brien one-yard run. The Cowboys cut into the Rams lead when Xazavian Valladay scored on the first half’s final touchdown, a two-yard run with 2:34 to play. Halftime ended with Colorado State holding a 24-14 lead.

Wyoming would get to within seven points on a John Hoyland 25-yard field goal with 4:24 to go in the third quarter. The Rams responded with a 38 yard, second touchdown pass, to McBride making the score 31-17.

The Pokes made it interesting by cutting the lead to just seven, 31-24, with 8:18 to play on a Levi Williams three-yard run. But that was as close as they would get as the Rams upped the lead to the final score of 34-24 on a 48-yard field goal from Robert Liss.

Cowboy stats: Wyoming junior running back Xazavian Valladay recorded his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game of the season, rushing for 147 yards on 28 carries. He also surpassed the 2,000-yard career rushing plateau, becoming the 12th Cowboy in history to accomplish that feat.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams also had a career-best day passing, completing 19 of 31 passes for 321 yards. It was his first 300-yard passing game.

Cowboy senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt another Cowboy with a career-best night catching seven passes for a career-best 132 yards.

As a team, Wyoming out-gained Colorado State with 465 yards of total offense to CSU’s 342. The Cowboys ran for more yards (144 to 87) and threw for more yards (321 to 255) than the Rams.

Wyoming will be home next Saturday night against Air Force. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.