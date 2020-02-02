Cowboys find their first MWC win at San Jose State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 2, 2020) — They may have gone winless in January, but the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team is undefeated in February. Saturday, the Pokes defeated San Jose State on the road, 71-66, to stop an eight-game losing streak and win their first Mountain West Conference game of the season.

Wyoming scored 22 points off turnovers and used an 8-0 run late in the contest to secure the win at San Jose State. The Cowboys are now 1-10 in MW and 6-17 overall. The Spartans fall to 3-8 in the MW and 7-16 on the year.

“I thought we played very well today,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “San Jose State is an improved team this season. We did a great job defending, rebounding and a tell-tale state is five guys in double-figures and 18 assists and only nine turnovers. It was a great team day.”

Wyoming was led in scoring by Hunter Maldonado with 19 points. Kwane Marble and Greg Milton III each added 12 points with A.J. Banks scoring 11 points and Jake Hendricks getting 10 points. The Spartans were led in scoring by Seneca Knight with 21 points.

The first half was close throughout with Wyoming’s biggest lead being 14-10 at the 10:58 mark. The first half would end with San Jose State holding a 27-26 lead.

In the second half, a made jump shot by Maldonado gave the Cowboys a 41-32 lead with 15:51 to play. The Spartans would retake the lead 46-43 after going on a 14-2 run.

San Jose State still enjoyed a five point, 63-58, lead over the Cowboys with 6:06 to play. But, from that point on, it was Wyoming’s offense that would shine. A layup by Maldonado, two free throws by Banks, followed by a Banks made jump shot put the Pokes up, 64-63, with 3:38 to go. Trevon Taylor would add to the Cowboy lead with a layup and Milton added a three-point shot with :17 to put Wyoming up 69-64.

Wyoming returns home for a Tuesday evening matchup against Boise State (7-4, 15-8), a 73-64 home winner over Nevada Saturday. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m.