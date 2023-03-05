Cowboys finish Big 12 meet today/Cowboy b’ball falls to Aztecs

University of Wyoming photo

March 5, 2023 —

Cowboys Wrestlers at Big 12 Championships

The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad got their postseason underway on Saturday at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, held inside the BOK Center. The Pokes put on a display of grit through the first day of action, with Jacob Wright (157 pounds), Jor Volk (125), and Cole Moody (165) all earning automatic bids to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 16-18.



“We had six matches today that we lost last time we faced those guys, and we turned that around,” said Wyoming Wrestling Head Coach Mark Branch. ” That’s a really positive thing, and only having two guys seeded and now having several guys placing in the top eight is great.”

After the first day, Wyoming sits in eleventh place in the team standings with 30 points. Missouri leads the field with 130 points, with Iowa State (112) second and Oklahoma State (102.5) third in the 13-team tournament.

Day 1 Cowboy Results

125 – No. 2 Jore Volk – Quarterfinal: No. 7 Joey Prata (OU) dec. No. 2 Jore Voljk (WYO) 4-2 (SV-1), Cons. Round 2: No. 2 Jore Volk (WYO) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) 6-2, Cons. Round 3: No. 2 Jore Volk (WYO) dec. Corey Cabanban (ISU) 7-3

133 – Garrett Ricks – First Round: No. 1 Daton Fix (OSU) fall (0:55) Garrett Ricks (WYO), Cons. Round 2: Garrett Ricks (WYO) dec. Derrick Cardinal (SDSU) 3-2, Cons. Round 3: Wyatt Henson (OU) dec. Garrett Ricks (WYO) 3-1

141 – Job Greenwood – First Round: Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. No. 7 Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) 4-2, Quarterfinal: No. 2 Mosha Swartz (OU) dec. Job Greenwood (WYO) 6-3, Cons. Round 2: Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. Garrett Kuchan (AF) 8-4, Cons. Round 3: Casey Swiderski (ISU) dec. Job Greenwood (WYO) 3-1

149 – Chase Zollmann – First Round: No. 1 Brock Mauller (MIZZ) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO), Cons. Round 2: Chase Zolmann (WYO) dec. No. 7 Chris Sandoval (UNC) 3-2, Cons. Round 3: No. 6 Mitch Moore (OU) won via DQ over Chase Zollmann (WYO)

157 – No. 6 Jacob Wright – Quarterfinal: No. 6 Jacob Wright (WYO) dec. No. 3 Jarrett Jacques (MIZZ) 3-2 (TB-1), Semifinals: No. 2 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) dec. No. 6 Jacob Wright (WYO) 5-2 (TB-1)

165 – Cole Moody – First Round: No. 5 Gerrit Nijenhuis (OU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 8-7, Cons. Round 2: Cole Moody (WYO) dec. No. 6 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 6-3, Cons. Round 3: Cole Moody (WYO) major dec. No. 7 Tanner Cook (SDSU) 12-1

174 – Hayden Hastings – First Round: No. 8 Scott Joll (WVU) fall (1:26) Hayden Hastings (WYO), Cons. Round 1: Julien Broderson (ISU) major dec. Hayden Hastings (WYO) 9-0

184 – Quayin Short – First Round: No. 1 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) tech. fall Quayin Short (WYO) 22-6, Cons. Round 1: Franklin Cruz (UNC) dec. Quayin Short (WYO) 5-3

197 – Tyce Raddon – First Round: No. 3 Yonger Bastida (ISU) tech. fall Tyce Raddon 24-9, Cons. Round 2: Owen Pentz (NDSU) fall (4:18) Tyce Raddon (WYO)

285 – Terren Swartz – First Round: No. 6 Josh Heindselman (OU) tech. fall Terren Swartz (WYO) 24-8, Cons. Round 2: Michael Wolfgram (WVU) major dec. Terren Swartz (WYO) 17-3

Sponsor

Cowboys Basketball Drops Regular Season Finale

The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome a solid defensive effort from No. 18 San Diego State in a 67-50 loss to the Mountain West Champion Aztecs on Saturday evening in San Diego. The Pokes were held to just 34 percent from the field, as their record dropped to 4-14 in the Mountain West and 9-21 overall. The Aztecs won the conference with a 15-3 mark (24-6 overall).

“Viejas Arena is one of the toughest places to play in the country,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Most of our guys have never played a game here with fans. As much as you prepare for it, SDSU plays different at home and plays with great energy.”

A bright spot in the game for Wyoming was Hunter Maldonado making college basketball history. He became the first player in NCAA Division I to score at least 2,000 points, grab over 800 rebounds and hand out over 600 assists in his career.

The Cowboys got off to a slow start trailing 7-0 to start the game but trailed only 7-6 after hitting two three-point shots. The Aztecs would then go on a 17-4 run over the next ten minutes, eventually leading to a 34-22 lead at the half.

The Cowboy would get as close as 10 points early in the second half, 34-24, before the Aztecs would go on another scoring run to up their lead to 19, 50-31, with 11:29 to play.

Jeremiah Oden led Wyoming with 17 points. Xavier DuSell added 16 points.

The Cowboys will now play in the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas as the #11 seed. They will meet #6 seed New Mexico on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The two teams split their two games during the season, each winning on their home court. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 4:30 p.m.