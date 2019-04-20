Cowboys Finish First Day Of The BYU PING Cougar Classic In Eighth

Provo, Utah (April 19, 2019) — The Wyoming Cowboys finished the first day of the BYU PING Cougar Classic under par at 575 (-1) and are in eighth place heading into Saturday’s final round. Cowboy junior Dan Starzinski led the way for the Pokes on Friday with a 138 (-6) and is tied for fifth place. Senior John Murdock and freshman Tyler Severin posted 36-hole totals of even par 144 to tie for 25th place.

Advertisement

Wyoming was one of eight teams in the 15-team field to finish the first two rounds under par. UW trails seventh-place St. Mary’s by only five strokes and is within eight strokes of sixth-place Northern Colorado. Denver leads in the race for the team title. The Pioneers enter Saturday’s final round at 558 (-18) and hold a two-stroke lead over host BYU, who shot 560 (-16) through 36 holes.

Starzinski is only eight strokes behind tournament leader Peter Kuest of BYU, who shot a 130 (-14), and is only four strokes back of second-place Blake Hathcoat of St. Mary’s, who shot a 134 (-10). Starzinski matched his best round of the year, as he shot an opening round 66 (-6) on Friday. It is his fourth round of 66 (-6) during the 2018-19 season.

“We are under par entering the final round, which is a positive step for our young team. But we need to challenge ourselves to go out and catch a couple teams ahead of us tomorrow,” said Joe Jensen, UW Director of Golf. “Dan (Starzinski) obviously played well today. John’s (Murdock) score didn’t totally reflect the way he played today. He just didn’t putt great today. He missed some opportunities.”

“The golf course is a country club style — the rough is thick and the greens are firm, so it makes sense that it might rattle some of our younger players who aren’t as consistent. You have to be comfortable with this course to play well.”

“We still have a young, young team and this is another good tournament for our players to gain experience heading into the conference championship next week.”

The BYU PING Cougar Classic is being played on the Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah. Riverside plays to a par of 72 and measures 7,142 yards. Wyoming will tee off Saturday starting at 8:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Team Standings

1. Denver 275-283=558 (-18)

2. Brigham Young 281-279=560 (-16)

3. Boise State 282-281=563 (-13)

4. New Mexico 284-280=564 (-12)

5. Colorado State 277-288=565 (-11)

6. Northern Colorado 282-285=567 (- 9)

7. St. Mary’s 291-279=570 (- 6)

8. Wyoming 284-291=575 (- 1)

9. Utah Valley 295-291=586 (+10)

10. New Mexico State 297-290=587 (+11)

Air Force 290-297=587 (+11)

San Diego 295-292=587 (+11)

13. Washington 293-295=588 (+12)

14. Southern Utah 296-299=595 (+19)

Utah State 299-296=595 (+19)

Wyoming Cowboys’ Individual Standings

T5 Dan Starzinski 66-72=138 (-6)

T25 John Murdock 72-72=144 (Even)

T25 Tyler Severin 73-71=144 (Even)

T60 Kirby Coe-Kirkham 73-77=150 (+6)

86 Carl Underwood 79-76=155 (+11)

Wyoming Cowboys (Playing as Individuals)

T33 Jared Edeen 70-75=145 (+1)

T67 Jimmy Dales 75-76=151 (+7)