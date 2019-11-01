Cowboys finish third, Cowgirls sixth at Mountain West Cross Country Championships

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — Before the Mountain West Cross Country Championships, Wyoming head coach Scott Dahlberg said he wanted to see improvement from last year by both his teams.

His squads responded, as the Cowboys’ third-place finish with 75 points is their best-ever finish at the MW Championships, while the Cowgirls’ sixth-place finish with 170 points is a two-spot jump from last season.

“Today was a step in the right direction for both teams,” Dahlberg said. “This is good momentum heading into regionals in two weeks. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Cowboys were led by senior Harry Ewing’s third-place finish, as he finished the 8-kilometer race in 23:22.6, which is the fastest 8k mark in Cowboy history.

The Cowgirls were paced by sophomore Katelyn Mitchem, as she completed the 6k race at Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course in 21:07.8.

No. 22 Utah State won the men’s race with 42 points, while Colorado State placed second with 74 points. On the women’s side, No. 11 New Mexico won their 12th-consecutive championship with 31 points, while No. 14 Air Force placed second with 54 points.

Also finishing top-10 with Ewing was seniors Christopher Henry and Paul Roberts, who placed ninth and 10th with times of 23:26.5 and 23:30.2, respectively. Those times are also the second- and third-fastest times in program history. Ewing earned first-team all-MW honors, while Henry and Roberts each earned second-team all-conference honors.

“We had some guys really step up and run well,” Dahlberg said. “Harry pushed hard in the last 2k and had a great finish. It always stings to get beat by any team by a point, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we ran very well today.”

Redshirt freshman Albert Steiner placed 25th with a time of 23:58.2, and junior Jerald Taylor was Wyoming’s final scorer, crossing the finish line in 24:01.9 to place 29th.

The Cowgirls placed all their scorers in the top-50, as senior Kacey Doner placed 32nd in 21:18.5, and sophomore Kaylee Bentley was 40th with a time of 21:35.2. Sophomore Addi Iken finished in 21:42.9 to place 43rd, while redshirt freshman Kaleigh Douglass finished in 48th with a time of 21:56.7.

“The ladies just keep progressing and working together, Dahlberg said. “It was a really fast first kilometer, but they settled in well, and we’re super proud of how tough they ran.”

Also competing for the Cowboys, redshirt freshman Blake Hubert placed 37th with a time of 24:18.0, senior Daniel Hintz was 42nd with a time of 24:26.3. Sophomore Tom Moulai finished in 50th with a time of 24:53.7, while redshirt freshman Philip Henry was 53rd with a final time of 25:00.4.

Representing the Cowgirls, senior Ashley Bock placed 51st in 22:03.8, and sophomore Victoria Tenpenny was 60th in 22:32.9. Sophomore Michelle Renner placed 64th with a time of 22:43.7, while redshirt freshman McKenzie Davison was 72nd in 23:05.0.

Next up for Wyoming, the NCAA Mountain Region Championships are on Friday, Nov. 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mountain West Championships

Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course

Logan, Utah

November 11, 2019

COWBOYS

Team Results

Wyoming – 75 points

Individual Results

Harry Ewing – 23:22.6 Christopher Henry – 23:26.5 Paul Roberts – 23:30.2 Albert Steiner – 23:58.2 Jerald Taylor – 24:01.9 Blake Hubert – 24:18.0 Daniel Hintz – 24:26.3 Tom Moulai – 24:53.7 Philip Henry – 25:00.4

COWGIRLS

Team Results

Wyoming – 170 points

Individual Results

Katelyn Mitchem – 21:07.8 Kacey Doner – 21:18.5 Kaylee Bentley – 21:35.2 Addi Iken – 21:42.9 Kaleigh Douglass – 21:56.7 Ashley Bock – 22:03.8 Victoria Tenpenny – 22:32.9 Michelle Renner – 22:43.7 McKenzie Davison – 23:05.0