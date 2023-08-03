Cowboys first practice day in the books

The Wyoming Cowboys held their first practice on Tuesday, August 2, on the recently installed turf field. University of Wyoming photo

August 3, 2023 — The 2023 Wyoming Cowboy Football team took to the practice field for the first time this fall yesterday morning. The practice occurred in War Memorial Stadium on the new turf playing surface installed on Jonah Field at War Memorial this summer.

Yesterday marked the first day in UW uniforms for several of Wyoming’s new incoming freshmen and transfer student-athletes. The practice consisted of 24 five-minute periods, including three periods of 7-on-7 passing competition and two separate five-period segments of 11-on-11 team drills.

“It was a good first day,” head coach Craig Bohl said. “We certainly have more work to do, but our football team looks more mature, which they are. We’ve had a good summer, and many times I’ve felt like about half your games are decided by how your team has worked through the summer.

Wyoming will have 20 total practices prior to their season-opening home game against Texas Tech on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game, and all Cowboys football games, will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FMand 99KSIT.com.

“Some of the things I noticed today — first of all, at quarterback Andrew Peasley has put on some good weight, and his arm strength has gotten a little bit better. It was great to see Dawaiian (McNeely, running back) out there. He’s moving well. Over on the defense, even though we were not in pads today, I thought our defensive front was pretty impressive.”

“I was particularly pleased with our two transfer receivers (Ayir Asante and Devin Boddie Jr.). I think they’re going to add some value as we go through the season. They’ll certainly need to learn our system, but I’m pleased with that. I was also pleased with Jamari (Ferrell, running back), who we added as a junior-college guy from California this summer.”

“I think our strength and conditioning staff has done a really good job over the course of the summer. We’ve added more resources in nutrition, and we just look better on the hoof.”

Bohl was questioned about the atmosphere around his team on the first day of fall practice. Bohl replied, “The first day, guys are always pretty amped up. It will be interesting to see where we’re at practices 14 and 15 when we’re in the midst of a grind. We did talk about that in our team meeting today, that it is important to be a good teammate and encouraging one another to be able to push through those difficult times. There was a lot of camaraderie today. Guys competed hard today, but there weren’t a lot of individual acts — they were playing as a team. It was a good first step today.”

When asked if he thought his team had added motivation entering the 2023 season after losing some close games at the end of the 2022 season, Bohl said, “Every year is a new year. Our players have a great deal of respect for Texas Tech and all our non-conference opponents on this year’s schedule. We do have a bad taste in our mouth — we played some good teams at the end (of the ‘22 season) — but we wanted to finish stronger.”