Cowboys football in Reno tonight, basketball at ranked Texas Sunday

University of Wyoming photo

November 25, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys will look for win number eight on the season and win number one on the road tonight as they wrap up the 2023 regular season at Nevada. The game, at Mackay Stadium in Reno, will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:30. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Wyoming enters tonight’s contest with a 7-4 overall mark and 4-3 in the conference. With a win, the Pokes could end the conference season as high a tie for third place. They were picked to finish sixth in the media pre-season poll in August. An eighth win would match the 2019 season win total.

Nevada is 2-9 on the season and 2-5 in the Mountain West. The Wolf Pack has lost its last three games.

Cowboy Basketball at Nationally Ranked Texas Sunday

The Cowboy basketball team will tangle with nationally ranked Texas on Sunday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns are ranked in the AP (15) and Coaches Polls (17). Both teams boast 4-1 records, with Texas sporting a 3-0 home record this season.

Wyoming has won its last two games against Furman and College of Charleston at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in South Carolina. Texas suffered their first season loss in their last game, 81-71, to fifth-ranked UConn at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 12:30 p.m., with the tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.