Cowboys football offensive coordinator new head coach at Montana State

February 9, 2021 — Wyoming Cowboy football offensive coordinator, and assistant head coach, Brent Vigen has reporting accepted the head coaching position at Montana State University. The news was first reported by the website 7220sports.com.

Vigen has been with Wyoming since the arrival of head coach Craig Bohl in 2014. He was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at North Dakota State under Bohl from 2009-13.

Vigen’s top statistical season at Wyoming was 2016, when the Cowboys scored nearly 36 points per game led by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That same year Wyoming played San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship game, losing 27-24.

Wyoming and Montana State are scheduled to meet on Sept. 4, 2021, in Laramie.

The University of Wyoming has not released any information on the search for Vigen’s replacement.