Cowboys football players receive All-Mountain West honors

September 16, 2022; Wyoming Cowboys kicker John Hoyland (46) against the Air Force Falcons at War Memorial Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

November 30, 2022 — Two Wyoming Cowboy football players have been named to the 2022 All-Mountain West team. Linebacker Easton Gibbs and place-kicker John Hoyland received the honor yesterday. Both players are sophomores. The team was selected in voting by the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covering the league.

Kicker John Hoyland made 20 of 23 field goals (87.0 percent) in 2022. In addition to leading the Mountain West and ranking No. 9 in the nation in field goals made, his 20 field goals tied the Wyoming single-season school record. Hoyland’s field-goal percentage of 87.0 percent was No. 2 in the MW and No. 22 nationally. He made three field goals of over 50 yards this season. Hoyland was selected as the MW Special Teams Player of the Week three times this season. He was second-team All-Mountain West last season.

Sponsor

Linebacker Easton Gibbs is ranked No. 3 in the conference and 23rd nationally in tackles this season, at 9.2 tackles per game. He became only the 61st Cowboy in the 126-year history of Cowboy Football to record 100 or more tackles in a single season (111). He posted double figures in tackles in five games this season and ranked third on the Cowboy team in tackles for loss, with 8.0. He added 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery on the season. His fumble recovery was made in the end zone for a touchdown in a 40-37 double-overtime win over Tulsa.

Five other UW players were selected as All-Mountain West Honorable Mention. They are defensive end Devon Harris, quarterback Andrew Peasley, punter Clayton Stewart, cornerback Cam Stones, and tight end Treyton Welch.

Wyoming finished the season with a 7-5 record and is bowl eligible. Bowl invitations will be extended and announced next week.