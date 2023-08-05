Cowboys football practice moving toward full pads

University of Wyoming Photo

August 5, 2025 — The Wyoming Cowboys took another step toward donning full pads early next week when they put on half pads for the first time on Friday in morning practice. The addition of half pads allowed for an additional level of physicality in Friday’s practice. Wyoming will continue to practice in half pads for practices today and Monday before practicing for the first time in full pads on Tuesday.

“Today was the first day of half pads, and some things became really apparent to me,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “Probably not a surprise to anyone, I think we’re really strong on the defensive line. We had great push up front today, and we’ve got good depth at that spot. I thought our defensive line, particularly the inside guys, were really impressive today.”

Asked if he thought the Cowboy defense could be even more effective this year with the strength of the defensive line returning combined with Wyoming’s All-Conference middle linebacker Easton Gibbs, Bohl replied, “There is no doubt when you start to get the pieces we have in place it allows you to do more things defensively. While we’re going to be a pressure team, if you can control the front and you can play well on the perimeter at the corner position, now you don’t have to pressure all the time. You can get better pass rush with your front four. We’ll see how they do as fall camp goes along, but I’m encouraged.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Bohl continued to praise the early play new wide receivers Devin Boddie Jr. from Vanderbilt and Ayir Asante from Holy Cross. “The two transfer receivers, Devin Boddie and Ayir Asante, both of them are going to add really good value for us,” said Bohl. “We need to have more productivity on the outside, so I was pleased with that.”

On the subject of Wyoming’s quarterback play on Friday, Bohl stated, “It was a little bit of a mixed bag at the quarterback position today. I thought we put the ball too much in harm’s way, but I know they’re trying to push the ball downfield.”

Wyoming will open the season at home on September 2 against Texas Tech. All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.