Cowboys football practice resumes without freshman players

University of Wyoming Athletics

(October 6, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys football team has returned to the practice field without any participation by freshman players. The first practice session was Sunday following a three-day pause in practice session due to 11 freshman football players testing positive for the COVID-19 virus late last week.

The Cowboys did not practice last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday leading up to the pause put in place by the university on Friday. All football team members were tested last Friday morning, Oct. 2. Upon receiving the results of those tests over the weekend, only freshman football players tested positive for the virus, allowing the rest of the team to resume practice on Sunday.

Due to the positive cases, the 31 freshman players will not engage in any athletic activities — including practice, workouts, and in-person meetings — and the members are encouraged to shelter in place, where possible, for one week.

While UW’s freshmen had been practicing with their football teammates before last Thursday, the freshman locker rooms are separate. And the freshmen all live in UW’s residence halls, not with teammates in off-campus dwellings.

The Wyoming football team will play their first game of the season on Saturday, October 24, at Nevada. All Wyoming Cowboy Football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.