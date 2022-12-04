Cowboys football to play in Tucson bowl game?

Nov.12, 2022; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Jayden Clemons (12) scores a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium. Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

December 3, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboy football team may be heading to Tucson late in December to play in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. While official bowl invitation announcements will not be made until Sunday, Wyo4News has been informed that some UW season ticket holders have been sent ticket allocations to the December 30 game.

The 7-5 Cowboys opponent has not been officially named, but some projections have Ohio of the Mid-American Conference as a possible opponent. The Arizona Bowl has an agreement with the Mountain West Conference and the Mid-America Conference concerning bowl-eligible teams.

Ohio finished the regular season with a 9-4 overall record with a 7-1 conference mark, winning the MAC East Division. The Bobcats lost 17-7 to Toledo in the MAC Conference Championship game earlier today.