Cowboys get by UNLV and into the MW semi-finals

(University of Wyoming photo)

March 11, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys broke an 18 year, 19 game losing streak in beating UNLV last night 59-56 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The last time the Pokes defeated UNLV in Las Vegas was in 2003.

The win propels UW into tonight’s semi-final game against Bosie State. The regular season MW conference champion Broncos defeated Utah State 71-69 last night. Tonight’s Wyoming/Boise State game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30 p..m. The other semi-final game will feature Colorado State against San Diego State.

The Cowboy’s Xavier DuSell drilled a 3-point shot with 30 seconds left to give the Wyoming Cowboys a 57-56 lead. That was followed by a defensive stop and a pair of Brendan Wenzel free throws with three seconds to go to play. A 3-point attempt by UNLV at the buzzer was not good.

“I mean, we wouldn’t expect anything different,” head coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s the way the season’s gone for us. I mean, we’ve been in more close games than probably any team in the country. And that’s how this conference has been from top to bottom.”

Wyoming led by nine, 31-22, at the half and led by nine points, 38-29 with 14:15 to go in the second half. But UNLV would go on a 10-0 scoring run to take a 39-38 lead at the 11:38 mark. It would remain close the rest of the game.

The Cowboys were led in scoring by Wenzel’s 12 points. Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike had 11 points each. Ike also pulled down 13 rebounds.