Cowboys get second win of the season/volleyball suffers loss

University of Wyoming photo

November 11, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys fended off the defending Southland Conference regular season champion Nicholls by a score of 79-68 thanks to a career-high 20 points by guard Brendan Wenzel (pictured above). The game was played at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie as boosted UW’s record to 2-0. Nicholls falls to 0-2.

The Pokes used a 15-0 first-half scoring run in the first half to help secure a 36-28 halftime lead.



“It was hard to get in an offensive rhythm tonight,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We’re trying to figure out how to play without Graham (Ike), and we had JO (Jeremiah Oden) out tonight. We had (Brendan) Wenzel back, but then we had Noah (Reynolds) cramping up. You just have to adjust to the game.”

Wenzel, coming off the bench, hit a career-high five threes in the contest and shot 50 percent from the field and from behind the arc. He also added four rebounds. Guard Max Agbonkpolo added 11 points and tied for the team-high with eight rebounds. Hunter Maldonado added 12 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.

Wyoming will now host Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com at 1:30 p.m.

Sponsor

Cowgirls Volleyball falls to Falcons

The Wyoming Cowgirls got off to a quick start but couldn’t maintain the momentum going forward as Air Force rallied from two sets down to defeat the home-standing Cowgirls in five sets, 25-17, 25-18, 16-25, 23-25 and 7-15.

Wyoming is now 6-9 in the Mountain West (10-7 overall). Air Force improved to 5-10 in the conference (13-14 overall).

The Cowgirls will host New Mexico Saturday afternoon.