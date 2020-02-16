Cowboys give up 19-point second-half lead in falling to Rams

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 16, 2020) – Saturday, the Wyoming Cowboys held an eight point, 37-29, lead over rival Colorado State at the end of the first half in Laramie. Things were looking positive for a “Border War” win.

The Pokes then proceeded to build the lead to 19-points, 54-35, with 14:08 to play, and Cowboy fans were feeling somewhat confident that a rivalry victory was in reach. But, in a disappointing season, disappointment would once again be the Cowboy’s fate, losing 77-7O.

While CSU would cut into the Pokes’ second-half lead, Wyoming still lead 70-62 with 4:19 to play. Then the Cowboys would go scoreless for the rest of the game.

“We were up eight with four minutes to go, but I thought the ball stopped popping a little bit in terms of us not sharing the basketball,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “I thought we tried to take some tough shots down the stretch, but again we have a young group trying to figure out how to win basketball games.”

The loss drops Wyoming to 1-13 in the Mountain West Conference and 6-20 overall. Colorado State improves to 9-5 in the MW and 18-9 overall.

Wyoming redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado scored 17 points to lead the Cowboys. Senior Jake Hendricks added 14 points. Freshman Kwane Marble and sophomore Brandon Porter adding 12 points.

Colorado State had five players in double-figures for the game with Stevens leading the team with 14 points and four assists. Nico Carvacho added 11 points for the game and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds. Martin added 13 points off the Ram bench.

The Cowboys will travel to Utah State Wednesday night. On Saturday, the Aggies (10-5 in the MW, 21-7 overall) defeated Fresno State (5-10, 9-17), 71-59. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff at 7:00 p.m.