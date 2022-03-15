Cowboys “go dancing” tonight against Indiana/Cowgirls play Thursday

University of Wyoming photo

March 15, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys will play Indiana tonight in Dayton, Ohio, in an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game. The Pokes are looking to advance to the field of 64 as a No. 12 seed. With a win, UW will advance to play to East No.5 seed St. Mary’s on Thursday.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

In order to advance, the Cowboys will need to make history as they have never beaten the Hoosiers in basketball. Indiana leads the all-time series, 3-0, with the first game played between the two occurring in 1951. The most recent matchup happened in 1999, with the Hoosiers winning 99-80 in Bloomington.

Cowgirls to host WNIT game

It was announced Monday the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team would host Idaho State in the opening round of the Women’s NIT basketball tournament.

Wyoming finished the regular season with a 15-12 mark and third place in the Mountain West. Idaho State won the Big Sky Conference and finished the season with a 19-11 record.

The game will be aired on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.