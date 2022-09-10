Cowboys go for 2-in-a-row today

University of Wyoming photo

September 10, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys will be looking for their second straight home win when they host the Northern Colorado Bears today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The game will pit two schools separated by only 100 miles, but the two schools that haven’t played each other since 2013.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 12:30 p.m. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Wyoming (1-1) is coming off a thrilling 40-37 double-overtime win over Tulsa last Saturday. The victory gave head coach Craig Bohl his 150th career win, 46 of those coming at Wyoming.

Cowboys junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was 20 of 30 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns. His efforts earned him is first-ever Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week award.

Another Poke hero from last week was sophomore place-kicker John Hoyland who kicked four field goals in the win, including one from 55-yards, his career best.



About the Bears

Northern Colorado (0-1) is coached by former Denver Bronco wide receiver Ed McCaffery, who is in his second year as head coach at UNC. Last season the Bears finished with a 3-8 overall mark. McCaffery’s son Max is the team’s offensive coordinator, with his son Dylan is the team’s starting quarterback, but was injured in last week’s game, a 46-34 loss to Houston Baptist. Backup quarterback Jacob Simon threw for 226 yards in the game, all in the fourth quarter.