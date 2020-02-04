Cowboys go for two-in-a-row tonight vs. Boise State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 4, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will look to keep some forward momentum going tonight when they host Boise State at the Arena-Auditorium.

Advertisement

Wyoming (1-10 in the Mountain West and 6-17 overall) is coming off their first Mountain West Conference win of the season, 71-66, at San Jose State this past Saturday. The win stopped an eight game losing streak for the Pokes.

Boise State (7-4 MW, 15-8) beat Nevada 73-64 in their last outing. The Broncs are riding a four-game winning streak and currently are tied for second place in the MW with Colorado State (7-4 MW, 16-8). Nationally ranked San Diego State leads the MW with a perfect 12-0 mark (23-0 overall).

Advertisement

Tonight’s game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The two teams met on January 1 in Boise, Idaho with the Broncs coming away with a 65-54 win.

Wyoming is led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado at 16.8 points per game, fifth in the MW. Boise State’s leading scorer is Derrick Alston at 19.7 points per game, second in the MW.