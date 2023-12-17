Cowboys go very cold in Saturday’s first home loss

University of Wyoming photo

December 17, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Wyoming Brendan Wenzel scored on a layup with 6:41 to play in the first half to give the Pokes a 31-29 lead over Weber State Saturday night in Laramie. But then things went cold for the Wyoming offense. Very cold. UW would not hit a field goal for the rest of the half and would trail the Wildcats 44-33 at the break.

The Pokes drought would continue into the second half until another Wenzel layup. But by that time, Weber State enjoyed a 48-37 lead and ended up winning the contest 84-71, giving UW its first home loss of the season. Wyoming is now 6-4 on the season, while the Wildcats improved to 6-4.

“Credit to Weber State, as they have been on the road for a few days, and after a tough loss against Nevada, I knew we were going to get a really good effort from them,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “From a talent standpoint, Weber is very talented. For us to take the next step, we have to have the ability to take the advantage. I felt we got stuck at times. But we will learn from this and get ready for our trip to El Paso.”

Wyoming will play in the WestStar Don Hasking Sun Invitational this Wednesday, opening play against South Dakota State. Game time is 5 p.m. The game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Akuel Kot led the Cowboys with 24 points. Backcourt mate Sam Griffin added 22 points.

Cowgirls Play at Montana State Today

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (4-4) begins a three-game road schedule this afternoon at Montana State (3-6). The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 11:30 p.m. with top-off at noon.