Cowboys Halliburton Named National Defensive Player of the Week

Laramie, WY (9/4/19) – Yesterday Wyoming Cowboy strong safety Alijah Halliburton was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honor for games of the weekend of August 31.

Halliburton, a senior from Aurora, Colorado, posted a career-high 17 tackles (13 solo tackles) and a fumble recovery as the Cowboys beat Missouri, 37-31, in their season opener. The victory was the fifth consecutive win for Wyoming dating back to last season.

In addition to the national weekly honor, Halliburton will be added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. Halliburton was also named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

The Cowboys will travel to Texas State this Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:00 p.m with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m.