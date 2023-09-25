Cowboys Hawkins & Brown name MW Players of the Week

University of Wyoming photo

September 25, 2023 — Wyo4Newsstaff/Press Release

After helping lead the Cowboys over Appalachian State on Saturday evening, cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (#7 pictured above) was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week. It is the first MW Player of the Week honor for Hawkins.

Hawkins, a native of Montgomery, Ala., scooped up the ball after defensive end DeVonne Harris blocked an Appalachian State field goal attempt in the fourth quarter and ran it back 63 yards for a touchdown in Wyoming’s 22-19 win over the Mountaineers on Saturday. Hawkin’s go-ahead touchdown was the first blocked kick returned for a touchdown in Cowboy football history. He also had a standout game defensively, recording five tackles and two pass breakups, including one in the game’s closing seconds.

The Cowboys have now blocked two kicks on the season, tied for the most in the nation.

It is the second time a Cowboy has earned the honor this season. UW kicker John Hoyland earned the award following Wyoming’s win over Texas Tech.

Wrook Brown Named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week

Today, UW nickel Wrook Brown was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. A first for Brown

Brown, who also celebrated his birthday on Saturday, recorded an interception (his second of the season) that helped seal the victory for the Cowboys in the game’s closing seconds. In addition to seven tackles, Brown also recovered a fumble in the contest that helped set up the first Wyoming score.

Wyoming will open Mountain West conference play this Saturday when they host New Mexico, 2-2, at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.