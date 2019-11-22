Cowboy’s Henry to compete Saturday at national championships

LARAMIE, WYOMINg (Nov. 22 ,2019) – On Saturday, Wyoming senior runner Christopher Henry will compete at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. This is the second season in-a-row Henry will race at the championships. Last season he ran as a member of the Cowboys cross county team.

Henry placed 17 overall at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships last weekend in Salt Lake City. Henry’s high finish earned him all-region honors and a spot at the NCAA National Championships.

Last year at the NCAA National Championships, Henry placed number 63 overall with a time of 30:20.1, finishing as UW’s second runner. He helped guide Wyoming to a twelfth place finish as a team.