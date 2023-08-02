Cowboys hold first football practice session today

University of Wyoming Photo

August 2, 2023 — The 2023 Wyoming Cowboys will take to the practice field for the first time today to begin preparations for the 2023 college football season. Today’s practice will start a one-month countdown to the season opener versus Texas Tech on Saturday, September 2, in War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The Pokes will conduct 20 fall camp practices before their first game. Practice sessions will take place in the morning and will be closed to the media and the general public.

All Wyoming football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming is coming off a 7-6 season with one of the youngest teams in the country. This season 17 of 24 starters return, ten on defense, five on offense, and this season, the starting place-kicker and punter. In all, 48 letterwinners will return.

While team captains for the 2023 season will not be voted on until fall camp, all four team captains return from last year in linebacker Easton Gibbs, nose tackle Cole Godbout, quarterback Andrew Peasley, and tight end Treyton Welch on offense.

Head coach Craig Bohl, starting his tenth season as Wyoming’s head coach, likes not only the talent and depth coming back from last season but also the mental makeup of his 2023 team. “I like the attitude of this team. They’re a hard-working group, and we do have good ability,” said Bohl. “I think our conference is a great conference. We certainly have a very competitive non-conference schedule this year, but I’m excited about coaching this team, and we’ll see how far we go.”

Gibbs is on Preseason Watchlist for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

On Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America announced that Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs is on the Preseason Watch List for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy. A total of 94 of the top defensive players in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) were named to this year’s watch list. This year’s preseason list includes 94 defensive standouts from 69 different FBS football programs.

Bertagnole is on Watchlist for the 2023 Outland Trophy

The Football Writers Association of America also announced on Tuesday the Preseason Watch List for the 2023 Outland Trophy. Among the 91 FBS players named to the watch list is Wyoming junior defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole. The Outland Trophy honors the nation’s best interior lineman each season.