Cowboys hold on for narrow win over Northern Iowa

University of Wyoming photo

December 24, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys used a strong second half in downing Northern Iowa, 71-69, in the consolation bracket of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Hawai’i.

The Pokes were up 65-52 with around three minutes to play, but UNI went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 65-60 with 1:30 to play. Cowboy guard Brendan Wenzel hit a pair of free throws to make it a seven-point game, but a three-pointer from UNI reduced the UW lead to just four at 67-63 with 50 seconds left.

The Panther continued to push. Wenzel would miss a pair of free throws and then the Panther’s Austin Phyfe would score a layup with nine seconds left to make it a 71-69 game in favor of the Pokes. The Cowboys would miss two more free throws to ice the game. UNI would miss a lay-up attempt and an offensive rebound putback attempt to hold on for the 71-69 win.

Wyoming is now 10-2 on the year while Northern Iowa fell to 4-7. The Pokes will face South Florida in the consolation finals on Saturday.

“I thought we did a really good job defensively in the first half and that allowed us to stay in the game,” UW head coach Jeff Linder. “We are a good shooting team to not make shots. We continued to shoot open shots and not hesitate and we created opportunity. We found a way to win and move onto the next one.”

Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming in scoring with 17 points. Drake Jefferies added 16 points and Graham Ike, plague by could trouble much of the game, had 12 points.