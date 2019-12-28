Cowboys hold second practice in preparation of Arizona Bowl

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

TUCSON, ARIZONA (Dec. 28, 2019) — The Wyoming Cowboy football team arrived in Tucson on Friday to begin preparation for their match versus the Georgia State Panthers in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

The Cowboys will be playing in their 16th bowl game, holding a 7-8 record in previous bowl matches. The last bowl game the Cowboys played in saw them take a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2017.

Wyoming comes into the New Year’s Eve contest with a record of 7-5.

The Georgia State Panthers come into the bowl game with an equal record of 7-5. The Panthers are playing in their third bowl game in five seasons.

The last bowl game the Panthers played in was the 2017 Cure Bowl, where the Panthers took a 27-17 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Below you can listen in to an interview with head coach Craig Bohl on the second day of the Wyoming Cowboy practice.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.