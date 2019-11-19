Cowboys hoping to stop three game skid tonight

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys play host to Detroit Mercy tonight at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Both teams will be looking for some much needed on court success.

The Cowboys (1-3) are looking to stop a three-fame losing streak. After winning their season opener against Idaho State, the Pokes have been beaten South Carolina, Cal State Fullerton, and Oregon State. The last two losses have come at home. Detroit Mercy (0-2) lost at North Carolina State and at Clemson.

Tonight’s game is the first meeting between Wyoming and Detroit Mercy since 2001, a game won by Wyoming 74-60.

Tonight’s contest, while being played in Laramie, is part of the MGM Main Event, which will continued to be played next week in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wyoming will face Colorado on Sunday, November 24 and either Clemson or TCU on Sunday, November 25.

Tonight game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7:00 p.m.