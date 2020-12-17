Cowboys host Omaha tonight in final non-conference game

Advertisement

(December 17, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys wrap up their non-conference season tonight by hosting Omaha in the Arena-Auditorium. Game time is 7 p.m. and can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30.

The Cowboys, 5-1 on the year, have won four-straight contests. Omaha is 2-6 this season and coming off a 91-49 loss at Colorado Wednesday night. Tonight’s game will mark the third all-time meeting between the two schools. Wyoming won the previous two meetings.

Wyoming is led in scoring by freshman Marcus Williams at 18.3 points per game for the season. Sophomore Kenny Foster is next at 15.8 points per game, with junior Hunter Maldonado close behind at 15.5 points. Marlon Ruffin leads the Mavericks at 13.4 points per game.

No fans will be in attendance for tonight’s game. Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds.