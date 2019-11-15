Cowboys host Oregon State on Saturday evening

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 15, 2019) — The Wyoming Cowboys (1-2) host Pac-12 foe Oregon State (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the third-straight season the two teams have met.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220, or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

A look at the matchup

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 1-2 overall record after falling to CSU Fullerton on Wednesday evening. The Cowboys are allowing 55.3 points per game defensively through the first three games, which is the fewest allowed to three NCAA Division I opponents since the 1997-98 season. Wyoming has held the opposition to under 40 percent from the field in back-to-back home games.

The Beavers head to Laramie with a 2-1 overall record and dropped a close contest to Oklahoma on Tuesday by a score of 77-69. The Beavers are connecting on 44 percent of their three-pointers this season to rank No. 19 in the nation.

Oregon State is also averaging 19 assists per game for the season, which ranks No. 22 in the nation. An excellent rebounding team, OSU grabs 40.3 rebounds per game.

Each team’s leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado at 19 points per game. He is also tied for the team lead at 5.3 rebounds per night. He leads the team with four assists on the season. He recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds against CSU Fullerton.

Senior guard Jake Hendricks adds 6.3 points per game and leads the team with four triples for the season. He had 13 points on Wednesday against CSU Fullerton, as he connected on three triples for the evening.

Oregon State is led in scoring by Tres Tinkle at 23.3 points per game. The reigning Pac-12 player of the week also leads the team at 10.3 rebounds per game and has 16 assists to tie for the team lead. He is third in the Pac-12 in scoring this season and leads the league with his 31 total rebounds.

Ethan Thompson adds 13.3 points per game and adds 5.3 rebounds. He has 16 assists for the season.

About the series

Wyoming and Oregon State will meet for the 14th time on Saturday. The Beavers hold a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series dating to 1947. Oregon State took last’s season meeting in Corvallis by a score of 83-64. The Pokes are 1-2 all-time against the Beavers in Laramie.

Up Next

Wyoming continues its homestand on Tuesday hosting Detroit Mercy in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start.