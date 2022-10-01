Cowboys host Spartans today in MW matchup

University of Wyoming photo

October 1, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys return to Mountain West Conference play today by hosting the San Jose State Spartans. UW enters the game with a 1-0 MW mark and 3-2 overall record. San Jose State is 2-1 on the year. Today’s game will be the Spartan’s first conference game. Wyoming is coming off a 38-24 loss at BYU last Saturday night, snapping their three-game winning streak. San Jose defeated Western Michigan 34-6 last week. Wyoming has won each of its first three home games this season.

Today’s Wyoming Cowboys football game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM

and streamed at 99KSIT.com, beginning at 4 p.m. with kick-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming holds a 7-5 advantage in the series with a 3-2 record in games played in Laramie. Five of the 12 meetings have been decided by one possession.

About the Spartans

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro leads the San Jose State offense. Cordeiro transferred to SJSU this offseason from fellow Mountain West member school Hawai’i. Cowboy fans may want to forget Cordeiro passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards and one TD in leading Hawai’i to a 38-14 win over Wyoming in Laramie last season.



The Spartan defense is led by defensive lineman Cade Hall, who was the 2020 MW Defensive Player of the Year and was selected the 2022 Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year by conference media members.

About the Pokes

UW has scored seven touchdowns and eight field goals on its trips into the red zone in the 2022 season. That ranks second in the Mountain West Conference and No. 27 in the nation in red-zone offense.

Wyoming is second in the Mountain West Conference and No. 13 among all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams in the fewest penalties per game (4.40 penalties per game). The Pokes are also rated No. 2 in the MW and No. 16 in the FBS in the fewest penalty yards per game (38.40 yards per game).

Wyoming junior running back Titus Sween joined the 1,500 career rushing yards club last Saturday. His 78 years against BYU give a total of 1,528 career rushing yards.