Cowboys host Weber State tonight, Cowgirls at Montana State Sunday

December 16, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Cowboys basketball team will close out their non-conference home schedule tonight by hosting Weber State. Game time is 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming enters tonight’s contest with a 6-3 record and a perfect 4-0 mark at home. The Pokes are coming off a 78-70 home win over Stephen F. Austin last Saturday.

Weber State is 5-4 on the year after losing their last contest 72-55 at Nevada.

Cowgirls Head to Montana State on Sunday

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team begins a three-game road schedule on Sunday afternoon at Montana State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 11:30 p.m. with top-off at noon.

Wyoming is 4-4 after losing 73-61 to nationally ranked Creighton last Sunday.

Montana State spots a 3-6 record after losing their last four games.