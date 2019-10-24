Cowboy Countdown to Kickoff: Meet the Nevada Wolf Pack

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 24, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday at 12 noon at War Memorial Stadium, in Laramie. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 11 a.m.

Wyoming/Nevada football history

Wyoming will enter Saturday’s game winners of their last six home games including last Saturday’s 23-10 win over New Mexico. Nevada is coming off a 36-10 loss at Utah State.

The Cowboys enter the contest at 2-1 in the Mountain West and 5-2 overall. Nevada is 1-2 in the MW and 4-3 overall. The last meeting was October 22, 2016, in Reno, Nevada where the Pokes came away with a 42-34 win. Nevada is coming off a 36-10 loss at Utah State.

This marks only the eighth football meeting between the two schools with Wyoming holding a 4-3 edge.

About the Nevada Wolf Pack

The Wolf Pack are averaging 21.43 points per game on the season and allowing 38.6 points per game. Offensively they average 360.3 yards of total offense per game, rushing for 134 yards per game and passing for 226.3 yards per game.

Defensively, the Wolf Pack allows 413.6 yards of total offense per game with the opposition throwing for 279.3 yards per game and rushing for 134.1 yards.

Nevada’s offense is paced by running back Toa Taua, averaging 73.3 yards rushing per game with a team-high four rushing touchdowns. They have used three different quarterbacks on the season. Malik Henry started the last contest, as he is completing 53.9 percent of his passes and averages 197.7 yards per game. Wide receiver Elijah Cooks has 33 catches for 393 yards. He leads the team with four receiving touchdowns.

Kicker Brandon Talton is 13-of-14 this season with a long of 56 yards. Punter Quinton Conaway averages 42.1 yards per kick with a long of 67 yards.