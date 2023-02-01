Cowboys hot from behind the arc in securing home win

(Tony Babbitt – University of Wyoming photo)

February 1, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboys shot 58 percent and hit ten three-pointers in the first half, leading to an 85-62 win over Fresno State Bulldogs last night in Laramie. For the game, Wyoming was 13 of 28 from behind the three-point line (46.4%).



“It was a total collective effort tonight against a team (Fresno State) that is hard to play against in terms of their athleticism and the way they guard on defense,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We did a good job of really making them feel the altitude. I thought our pace in the first half in terms of getting stops on defense and then making them play up and down the court was really good.”

Things started slowing, with the Poke missing their first three shots and leading only 5-4 after nearly five minutes of play. However, Hunter Thompson would hit his second three-pointer, which ignited the Poke’s offense to go on a 27-6 scoring run to up their lead to 32-10 with 6:23 to go in the half. UW hit six three-point shots in the run and eventually up the lead to 47-25 by the end of the first half.

Sponsor

The win, the second in the last three games for Wyoming, moved the Cowboys (2-7, 7-14) out of last place in the Mountain West standings, surpassing Colorado State (2-8, 10-13). Fresno State is now 3-7 in the MW and 7-14 overall.

Hunter Thompson paced the Cowboys with a season-high 18 points with four three-pointers. He also added eight rebounds for the third-straight game. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, going 5-of-7 from the field. Maldonado added eight assists putting him in second all-time in career assists in Mountain West history at 583, passing Oscar Bellfield of UNLV.

The Cowboys take to the road this weekend, traveling to San Jose State, (4-5, 13-9) for a Saturday night game.

Sponsor

Cowgirls Host San Jose State on Thursday wyoming

The Wyoming Cowgirls (7-3 in the MW and 14-7 overall) will host San Jose State (1-9, 8-15) Thursday night. The Cowgirls are currently in third place in the Mountain West standings, one-half game behind San Diego State (8-3, 18-6).

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.











