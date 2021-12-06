Cowboys Ike Mountain West Player of the Week

Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) against the McNeese State Cowboys at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming won 79-58 to go to 8-0 on the season. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

December 6, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys picked up their first Mountain West Player of the Week award, as forward Graham Ike garnered the honor on Monday morning. It marks the first time in his career he has earned the award.

Ike averaged 23.3 points per game for the Week and added 11 rebounds per game. He also shot 57 percent from the field. He has helped lead the Pokes to an 8-0 start for the best for Wyoming since the 2012-13 season.

He recorded a career-high 35 points and a career-best 14 rebounds in a win over Denver. This season, the 35 points were the second-most by a Mountain West player and the most by a Cowboy since Justin James recorded 36 points against Colorado State on February 9, 2019. He was 11-of-17 from the field for 65 percent in the game against the Pioneers.

Ike added a double-double against McNeese State with 18 points and ten rebounds in 20 minutes of action. At Cal State Fullerton, Ike scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. He shot 62 percent from the field.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys return to action, facing No. 11 Arizona on the road before hosting Utah Valley on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Wednesday’s and Saturday’s broadcasts will begin at 7:30 p.m.