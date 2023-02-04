Cowboys Ike will not return this season

University of Wyoming photo

February 4, 2023 — Wyoming Cowboy forward Graham Ike will not play any games this season. The Mountain West Conference Pre-Season Player of the Year will redshirt this season as he recovers from a leg injury that occurred before the start of the season. Initial reports stated that it was hoped that Ike would just miss just the conference pre-season schedule, but he has yet to suit up for any games.

“Graham will come back from this even better than he was before,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “He has a bright future ahead of him, and his long-term health is our top priority. As much as he wanted to be on the floor playing this season, he made the best decision for his future, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.“

Last season, as a sophomore, Ike averaged 19.5 points per game while grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game. He was a Mountain West Conference First Team selection.

The Cowboys (2-7, 7-14) will be at San Jose State (4-5, 13-9) tonight. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Wyoming Cowgirls (8-3, 15-7) will play at Colorado State (7-4, 14-8) this afternoon. The game will air on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com starting at 1:30 p.m.