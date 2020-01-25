Cowboys impressive in home dual win over CSU Bakersfield

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) – It was a banner night on the mat for the Wyoming wrestling team. The Pokes finally got the chance to wrestle in a home dual Friday night and the Cowboys treated the fans to a dominate 34-3 victory over CSU Bakersfield.

Wyoming raised its dual record to 5-7 on the season in recording five bonus-point victories, four major decisions and one pin. In all the Pokes won 9-of-10 bouts against the Roadrunners (2-4).

“Wrestling in front of the home crowd, we’ve been hyping this up for a while now and the turnout was great, the fans are amazing”, commented 174 pounder Hayden Hastings. “I like to come out and put on a performance and get the crowd into it”. Hasting won his match by a fall at the 1:51 mark.

“It was really good to be home, it was a great crowd tonight with a lot of energy,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

The Cowboys now travel to Sunday’s Outreach Match at Green River High School. The Pokes will dual against Utah Valley at 2 p.m.

Wyoming 34, CSU Bakersfield 3

165: Cole Moody (WYO) dec. Jacob Thalin (CSUB) 4-2

174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (WYO) Fall Albert Urias (CSUB) 1:51

184: No. 29 Tate Samuelson (WYO) MD Josh Loomer (CSUB) 13-4

197: No. 27 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) MD Dominic Ducharme (CSUB) 14-6

HWT: No. 18 Brian Andrews (WYO) MD Jarrod Snyder (CSUB) 13-3

125: Jake Svihel (WYO) dec. Alex Hernandez-Figueroa (CSUB) 8-6

133: No. 6 Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Chance Rich (CSUB) 7-4

141: Trevor Jeffries (WYO) MD Angelo Martinoni (CSUB) 13-2

149: Russ Rohlfing (CSUB) dec. No. 20 Jaron Jensen (WYO) 6-0

157: No. 32 Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Wyatt Gerl (CSUB) 5-2