Cowboys in Tucson and start practice session for Tuesday’s bowl game

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 28, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys are in Tucson, Arizona getting ready to play Georgia State in Tuesday’s Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. The Pokes not only made the flight to Tucson yesterday, but also found time to get in their first practice session at Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex.

According to their schedule, Wyoming (7-5) will have a Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon practice session at the Kino Sports Complex. On Monday, the team is scheduled to have a final 45-minute walk-thru session at the game site, Arizona Stadium.

The Pokes opponent, Georgia State (7-5), has a similar schedule in Tucson with their Monday walk-thru session at Arizona Stadium to follow the Cowboys.

The Cowboys and Panthers will play Tuesday, Dec. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM will broadcast the game beginning at 1:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.