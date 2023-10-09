Cowboys just outside national polls

University of Wyoming photo

October 9, 2023 — After Saturday night’s win over then-rated #24 Fresno State, the Wyoming Cowboys, 5-1, are just outside the top 25 rankings of this week’s AP and the AFCA Coaches football polls. The Cowboys received 42 votes in the AP poll and 60 votes in the Coaches poll, giving the Pokes the 27th-highest total in both polls. Those vote totals are the highest for any Mountain West Conference team. Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia remained #1 in both polls.

The team at #28 in both polls is Air Force, 5-0. Wyoming will travel to Colorado Springs this Saturday to meet the Falcons in a key conference game. Air Force, idle last week, is 3-0 in the MW, while the Cowboys are 2-0. The Wyoming at Air Force game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. with kickoff at 5.

Boise State and UNLV are also undefeated in MW play. The Broncos are 2-0 (3-3 overall), while the Rebels of UNLV are 1-0 (4-1 overall). On Saturday afternoon, UNLV will be at rival Nevada, 0-1 (0-5 overall). Saturday night, Boise State will battle Colorado State, 0-1 (2-3 overall) in Fort Collins.