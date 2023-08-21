Cowboys kicker Hoyland named to AP All-American team

Wyoming Cowboys kicker John Hoyland (46) against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

August 21, 2023 — The Associated Press (AP) announced its 2023 Preseason All-America Teams on Monday, and the University of Wyoming junior placekicker John Hoyland was named to the Second Team. Hoyland, from Broomfield, Colorado, was the only player from a non-power five conference to be named to either the AP First or Second Team.

Listen to all Wyoming Cowboys football games on 99.7 JACK-FM and at 99KSIT.com

Last season Hoyland made 88% of his field goal attempts. That number ranks him as the best Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) kicker returning in 2023, who made more than 20 field goals last season. Also, Hoyland is only one of two kickers in the country who made four field goals of 50 yards or greater in 2022.

Hoyland’s 22 made field goals last season set a new Wyoming single-season school record, including one from 55 yards, which for the fifth longest in the FBS last season and was the longest in the Mountain West in 2022.

Additional National Recognition for Hoyland

Earlier this summer, Hoyland was named a 2023 Second Team Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and a Third Team Preseason All-American by Phil Steele. In addition, he was selected by Mountain West Media to the 2023 Preseason All-Conference Team and is also one of 30 FBS placekickers named to the 2023 Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List. That award will go to the nation’s best placekicker. He was a semifinalist for that award last season.

Wyoming will open its football season at home on Saturday, September 2, against preseason nationally ranked Texas Tech.