Cowboys linebacker Muma invited to 2022 Senior Bowl game

Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma (48) against the Montana State Bobcats at War Memorial Stadium. Photo credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

November 17, 2021 — Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma has been invited to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl scheduled for Saturday, February 5, in Mobile, Alabama. The game showcases the top NFL Draft prospects in the nation.

Muma is currently one of 16 national semifinalists for this year’s Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s best linebacker, and he is one of 18 national semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, recognizing the nation’s outstanding defensive player. He currently ranks #2 in the nation in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and #5 in the nation in total tackles (10.3 per game), #2 in the nation in interceptions returned for touchdowns, with two.

Muma and his Cowboy teammates will play at Utah State this Saturday. The game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 2:30, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.