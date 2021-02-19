Cowboys look for a Lobo sweep tonight

Advertisement

February 19, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will take on New Mexico tonight in Colorado Springs. Wyoming won the opening game of the two-game series 83-74 in overtime last Wednesday night.



Tonight’s broadcast will begin at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming enters tonight’s game at 5-8 in the Mountain West (MW) and 11-9 overall. New Mexico sits at the bottom of the MW standings at 1-12, 5-13 overall. Tonight’s game will again be played in Colorado Springs due to COVID-19 related restrictions in the state of New Mexico.

Wyoming is currently scheduled to wrap up the regular season next week at home against San Jose State.