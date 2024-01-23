Cowboys look to continue win streak at San Diego State tonight

University of Wyoming photo

January 23, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After two home Mountain West wins, the Cowboy basketball team will play at San Diego State tonight against one of the top teams in the conference and the nation. Wyoming enters tonight’s game at 3-2 in the MW (10-8 overall), while the Aztecs are 4-2 in conference and 15-4 overall. The Aztecs are ranked just outside this week’s AP Top 25.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m., with the tip-off at 7.

Wyoming is led in scoring this season by Sam Griffin at 18.2 points per game for third in the Mountain West. On Monday, Griffin was named the Mountain West Player of the Week after scoring a season-high 26 points in UW’s win over Nevada on Saturday. SDSU is led in scoring by Jaedon Ledee at a league-leading 21.1 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounding.

Cowgirls Basketball Play Wednesday

The Cowgirls basketball team (10-7 overall) will be home against Air Force on Wednesday night. Wyoming is currently 5-1 in the conference, tied for the Mountain West lead with UNLV. Air Force will enter the contest with a 2-4 conference mark and is 9-10 overall.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360RKK.com at 6 p.m. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.