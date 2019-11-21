Cowboys look to even season record tonight against Ragin’ Cajuns

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will look to get their season to the .500 mark tonight when they host the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Double A. Tonight’s game will also close out a four-game homestand for the Pokes.

Advertisement

Tonight’s game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Broadcast time is 6:30 p.m. with the tip-off at 7 p.m.

The Cowboys enter tonight’s contest coming off a 76-49 win over Detroit Mercy to raise their season record to 2-3. Louisiana-Lafayette is 3-1 on the year after their 73-61 win over Youngstown State on November 15.

Advertisement

The Ragin’ Cajuns come into tonight’s game averaging 79.5 points per game and force their opponents into just over 18 turnovers per contest. Wyoming is averaging 55.2 points per game.

The Cowboys are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado at 17.6 points per contest. The Ragin’ Cajuns leading scorer is Jalen Johnson at 20 points per game. Cedric Russel also adds 16.3 points per game.

Wyoming and Louisiana will meet for just the the third time in history. Wyoming won the first two meetings.

Advertisement

Ragin’