Cowboys look to find their winning ways tonight against Utah Valley

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 18, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will close out their four-game homestand tonight looking for a much needed victory. The Pokes will host Utah Valley in the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming heads into Wednesday’s game on five-game losing skid and sporting a 3-8 overall record. Utah Valley has also lost their last five games in compiling 4-8 season record.

In their last outing, the Cowboys dropped a 74-53 home decision to Northern Colorado on Saturday. The Wolverines last played on Dec. 14, a 79-73 home loss to Northern Arizona.

Tonight’s meeting will be the fourth time the two schools have met on the hardwood. Wyoming has won the three previous meetings, the last being in 2017 when the Cowboys defeated the Wolverines 74-68 in the semifinals of the CBI post-season tournament.