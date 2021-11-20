Cowboys look to get above .500 at Utah State today

Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Azizi Hearn (20) against the New Mexico Lobos at War Memorial Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

November 20, 2021 — Today, the Wyoming Cowboys will make their final regular-season road trip of the 2021 season, traveling to Logan, Utah, to face long-time rival Utah State. The two teams will play for the Bridger Rifle Trophy. Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 4:30 p.m. with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Wyoming will enter today’s contest with a 5-5 overall record and a 1-5 Mountain West Conference mark. Utah State is 8-2 on the season and 5-1 in Mountain West play. The two teams’ seasons are a reverse of where the pre-season polls picked the teams to finish. Wyoming was picked to finish second in the Mountain West Mountain Division, while Utah State was picked to finish at the bottom of the standings.

The game will feature two of the nation’s top defenses.

Wyoming MW Rank NCAA Rank

Passing Defense, 162.6 yards allowed per game No. 1 No. 4

Pass Efficiency Defense, 117.03 rating No. 3 No. 20

Total Defense, 330.8 yards allowed per game No. 4 No. 27

Utah State MW Rank NCAA Rank

Passing Offense, 321.0 yards per game No. 3 No. 12

Pass Efficiency, 152.24 rating No. 2 No. 24

Total Offense, 473.3 yards per game No. 1 No. 13

The last three meetings between the Wyoming Cowboys and Utah State Aggies have all been decided by just one possession — eight points or less.