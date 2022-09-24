Cowboys look to keep win streak alive against the Cougars tonight

University of Wyoming photo by Tony Babbitt

September 24, 2022 — For the 79th time, Wyoming and BYU will meet on the football field tonight in Provo, Utah. It has been a while since the old rivals met. That game was the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego, with the Cougars pulling off a dramatic 24-21 win over the Josh Allen led Pokes.

Tonight Wyoming vs. BYU game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com

beginning at 6:30 p.m. with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Wyoming (3-1) will come into tonight’s game riding a three-game winning streak, while BYU (2-1) is coming off a 41-20 loss at #15 ranked Oregon dropping the Cougar’s national ranking to #19 in the AP poll and #23 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

BYU leads the overall series with 45 wins to UW’s 30. Three games ended in ties.

Cowboys Coming Off Biggest Win of the Young 2022 Season

Last Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming played its best football in defeating previously undefeated Air Force 17-14. The Cowboy offense outgained the Falcons on both the ground and through the air. Facing an Air Force rushing attack that entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation, averaging 508.5 yards per game, the Cowboy defense held the Falcons to 171 rushing yards.