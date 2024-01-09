Cowboys look to regroup tonight at Utah State

University of Wyoming photo

January 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Looking to rebound from a 77-60 loss at New Mexico on Saturday night, the Wyoming Cowboys are on the road facing 14-1 Utah State tonight. The Aggies, 2-0 in conference and currently ranked #20 in the latest AP poll, are riding a 13-game winning streak.

Toinght’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30, with tip-off at 7.

Wyoming is led in scoring this season by guard Sam Griffin at 18.6 points per game, which ranks second in the conference. Fellow Cowboy guard Akuel Kot is adding 15 points per game.



The Aggies are led in scoring by Great Osobor at 18.5 points per game and 9.5 rebounds. He ranks third in the conference in scoring and leads the league in rebounding.

Cowgirls Play at Home Wednesday

The Wyoming Cowgirls, 3-0 in the Mountain West, return home to host San Diego State on Wednesday. The 8-6 overall Cowgirls are off to their best Mountain West start since 2019. The Aztecs are 2-1 in the conference and 11-5 on the year.

Wednesday’s contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.