Cowboys look to remain perfect against Texas Southern tonight

(November 30, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys continue their homestand tonight by hosting Texas Southern at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Cowboys opened their season last Saturday afternoon with a 97-61 game against Mississippi Valley State. Texas Southern (0-2) is coming off a Saturday 85-65 loss at Oklahoma State; they also loss 56-52 to Washington State.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight’s meeting will mark the third all-time meeting against the two schools. Wyoming won both previous meetings.

Wyoming will wrap up the homestand on Wednesday, hosting Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.