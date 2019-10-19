Cowboys look to run past New Mexico in today’s Homecoming game

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct 19, 2019) – Today is Homecoming in Laramie as the Wyoming Cowboys play host to the New Mexico Lobos. This will be Homecoming game number 95 in Wyoming’s history of which 70 will have been played at War Memorial Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 12 noon with kickoff at 1 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Pokes enter this afternoon’s matchup at 1-1 in Mountain West play (4-2 overall). New Mexico is 0-2 in the conference (2-4 overall). Both teams will be looking to get back on a winning streak. Wyoming lost 26-22 at San Diego State last Saturday night while New Mexico lost last Friday at Colorado State, 35-21. New Mexico has lost its last three games.

Wyoming leads the series history with a 37-34 record against the Lobos with Wyoming winning the last two games.

The road has not been friendly to New Mexico as they have won just three away games in the last three years including 0-3 this season.

Wyoming enters today’s game averaging 29.5 points per game while giving up 21.3 points. New Mexico is allowing 38.8 points per game, while scoring 26.7.