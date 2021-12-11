Cowboys look to start another win streak tonight at home

University of Wyoming photo

December 11, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Utah Valley Wolverines tonight in Laramie, closing out the home portion of the non-conference schedule. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 7:30 with tip-off at 8 p.m. Both teams received votes in the latest NCAA Coaches’ Poll.

Wyoming, 8-1, is coming off their first loss of the year, a Wednesday 94-65 road loss at No. 8 Arizona. The Utah Valley Wolverines are 7-2 on the season. One of those wins was over nationally-ranked BYU. They also lost their last game, 60-56, at Southern Utah. The Wolverines were selected to finish fourth in the preseason Western Athletic Conference poll.



About The Players

Wyoming is led in scoring by forward Graham Ike at 20.3 points per game, No. 24 in the nation. Ike also leads the team grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game. Guard Hunter Maldonado is second in scoring at 17.6 per game.

The Utah Valley Wolverines are led by Fardaws Aimaq at 20.4 points and 14.2 rebounds per game. He ranks second in the nation in rebounding and 21st in scoring.



About The Series

Wyoming and Utah Valley have met five times prior to Saturday. The Cowboys lead the series 4-1, having won last season’s meeting 93-88 behind Maldonado’s 30-point effort.