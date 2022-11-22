Cowboys lose game and Maldonado/Cowgirls play this morning

University of Wyoming photo

November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped their final game of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday, 59-48, to Boston College. Unfortunately, it was a game the Cowboys lost the services of guard and leading scorer Hunter Maldonado 11 minutes into the contest. Maldonado set a school record by appearing in his 134th game but suffered a head injury after taking a fall and appearing to hit his head on a Boston College player’s knee. There has been no official word on Maldonado’s condition.

“When you don’t have the top two players on the floor (Maldonado and Graham Ike) it is going to be tough offensively. It is no excuse, but find a team that wouldn’t have problems against an ACC opponent,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I thought the energy was there, but you have to make shoots.”

The Cowboys were held to 40 percent from the field and 26 percent from behind the arc. Boston College shot 45 percent from the field and had a 29-27 advantage on the glass.

Wyoming trailed 26-21 at the half but took their first lead of the game, 29-28, on the jump shot by Ethan Anderson with 17:22 on the clock. Boston College would regain the lead 30-29 twenty seconds later on a pair of free throws. While the score remained close, Wyoming would trail by just three points, 40-37, with 8:27 left in regulation. From that point, the Golden Eagles would begin to pull away, outscoring the Pokes 15-2 over the next nearly six minutes.

Wyoming was led in scoring by Anderson’s 11 points. Jeremiah Oden added nine points, with Noah Reynolds getting eight points.

The 3-3 Cowboys will not play again until Wednesday, November 30, in Salt Lake City against Santa Clara (3-2).

Cowgirls play this morning

The Wyoming Cowgirls, 1-2 on the season, will play Regis this morning at 11 a.m. in their annual Education Day contest. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.